Multiple Input Formats Accepts directories, files, blobs, local URLs, remote URLs and Data URIs.

Multiple File Sources Drop files, select files from the file system, add files using the API, or copy and paste files.

Async or Sync Uploading Send files to the server using XMLHttpRequest or store and submit with form post as base64 using the File Encode plugin.

Image Optimization Automatic resizing and cropping of images on the client saves server bandwidth and dramatically increases upload speed.

Accessible Tested with AT software like VoiceOver and JAWS. FilePond's user interface is navigable by Keyboard.