Upload anything, from anywhere.
A JavaScript library that can upload anything you throw at it, optimizes images for faster uploads, and offers a great, accessible, silky smooth user experience.
Try it out!
Let's look at two quick example implementations and see what FilePond is capable of.
Multi-file upload
- Add the
multipleattribute to a file input to create a multi-file drop area.
- Limit the maximum amount of files with the
data-max-filesattribute.
- Drop an image and FilePond will render a quick preview. It'll also correct mobile photo orientation info.
<!--
The classic file input element we'll enhance
to a file pond, configured with attributes
-->
<input type="file"
class="filepond"
name="filepond"
multiple
data-max-file-size="3MB"
data-max-files="3">
// We want to preview images, so we register
// the Image Preview plugin, We also register
// exif orientation (to correct mobile image
// orientation) and size validation, to prevent
// large files from being added
FilePond.registerPlugin(
FilePondPluginImagePreview,
FilePondPluginImageExifOrientation,
FilePondPluginFileValidateSize
);
// Select the file input and use
// create() to turn it into a pond
FilePond.create(
document.querySelector('input')
);
Profile picture selection
- Dropped images will automatically be cropped to a 1:1 aspect ratio and scaled to fit a 200 × 200 bounding box.
- Should you accidentally drop an image on the browser window, FilePond will prevent the browser from opening it.
- In this example the image is stored in base64 format so it can be sent with the form post.
<!--
The classic file input element we'll enhance
to a file pond, we moved the configuration
properties to JavaScript
-->
<input type="file"
class="filepond"
name="filepond"
accept="image/png, image/jpeg, image/gif"/>
// We register the plugins required to do
// image previews, cropping, resizing, etc.
FilePond.registerPlugin(
FilePondPluginFileEncode,
FilePondPluginFileValidateType,
FilePondPluginImageExifOrientation,
FilePondPluginImagePreview,
FilePondPluginImageCrop,
FilePondPluginImageResize,
FilePondPluginImageTransform
);
// Select the file input and use
// create() to turn it into a pond
FilePond.create(
document.querySelector('input'),
{
labelIdle: `Drag & Drop your picture or <span class="filepond--label-action">Browse</span>`,
imagePreviewHeight: 170,
imageCropAspectRatio: '1:1',
imageResizeTargetWidth: 200,
imageResizeTargetHeight: 200
}
);
Feature Overview
-
Multiple Input Formats
Accepts directories, files, blobs, local URLs, remote URLs and Data URIs.
-
Multiple File Sources
Drop files, select files from the file system, add files using the API, or copy and paste files.
-
Async or Sync Uploading
Send files to the server using XMLHttpRequest or store and submit with form post as base64 using the File Encode plugin.
-
Image Optimization
Automatic resizing and cropping of images on the client saves server bandwidth and dramatically increases upload speed.
-
Accessible
Tested with AT software like VoiceOver and JAWS. FilePond's user interface is navigable by Keyboard.
-
Responsive
Automatically scales to available space. Is functional on both mobile and desktop devices.
That's not all...
- Modify labels and icons
- Multiple or single file mode
- Filter files from dropped folders
- Restore temporary server files
- Catch files dropped on page
- Upload on drop or wait for user action
- Crystal clear documentation
- Limit drop area height
- Drop to replace current file
- Copy paste files
- Add metadata to files
- Extend FilePond with plugins
- Limit the input file size
- Limit the total size of all files
- Limit the types of files that can be added
- Show preview for image files
- Crop images to a fixed ratio
- Resize images to fit in a bounding box
- Force resize images to a certain size
- Apply image transformations on the client
- Compress JPEG images
- Convert images to JPEG or PNG
- Read image EXIF orientation info
- Base64 encode files
We're constantly improving FilePond
Inspect our roadmap below to find out what's coming soon.
Roadmap
Core
- Chunk uploading
- Grid view
- Animated button icons
- Different item layouts
- CSS Variables for colors
Wrappers
- jQuery
- React
- Vue
- Angular
- Web Component
Plugins
- Image editor
- Image masking
- Rotate and flip image
- Image effects
- Image watermarks
